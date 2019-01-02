Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP, says she wants to strengthen party in West Bengal

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who played lead roles in many Hindi and Bengali hit movies in the 1960s and 1970s, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Asserting that she wants to work for the BJP and strengthen it, the 70-year-old actor joined the party in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national president Amit Shah, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also the in-charge for West Bengal, and Mukul Roy.

The actress had fought the 2004 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Kolkata northeast seat, but lost.

The BJP has been working to win over personalities from different walks of life in the eastern state where it has emerged as a main challenger to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Vijayvargiya expressed hope that Chatterjee’s presence will boost the party. She may contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Another actor, Rupa Ganguly, had joined the BJP in 2015. She is now a Rajya Sabha member.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 20:53 IST