Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Veteran Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Manoj Mitra, 85, was known for his performances in films such as Tapan Sinha’s Banchharamer Bagan and Satyajit Ray’s classics Ghare Baire and Ganashatru

Veteran Bengali actor and eminent theatre personality Manoj Mitra died at a hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake on Tuesday morning. He was 85. Mitra was admitted to the hospital with breathing trouble and other age-related problems. He died around 8:50am.

Veteran Bengali actor and eminent theatre personality Manoj Mitra. (Wikipedia)
Veteran Bengali actor and eminent theatre personality Manoj Mitra. (Wikipedia)

Mitra was known for his performances in films such as Tapan Sinha’s Banchharamer Bagan and Satyajit Ray’s classics Ghare Baire and Ganashatru. He also featured in films of eminent directors including Basu Chatterjee, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and Tarun Majumdar. Mitra wrote over 100 plays and won the Sangeet Natak Akademy Award for Best Playwright in 1985 among many other accolades.

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
