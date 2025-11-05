Veteran Congress leader HY Meti dies at 79

Senior Congress leader and five-term legislator Hullappa Yamanappa Meti passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 79. Hullappa Yamanappa Meti (MYNETA.INFO)

Family members said the MLA from Bagalkot had been suffering from kidney-related ailments and other age-related complications. Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had visited the veteran leader three days ago, said Meti had appeared to be recovering. “The demise of a loyal leader has saddened me. This is a personal loss,” Siddaramaiah said in his condolence message. He described Meti as a grounded leader who maintained close ties with his constituents.

Born in Thimmapur village in Bagalkot district, Meti was widely regarded as one of the influential Kuruba leaders in northern Karnataka.

His career in public life began when he served as chairman of Bilkerur Gram Panchayat. He also held positions in several local institutions, including the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and the primary land development bank in Bagalkot taluk.

He entered state politics in the late 1980s as part of the Janata Dal, a party that dominated Karnataka’s political scene under the leadership of Ramakrishna Hegde and H D Deve Gowda. A close follower of Hegde, Meti represented the now-defunct Guledgudda constituency three times — in 1989, 1994, and 2004. Though he lost the 1999 election to Congress candidate S G Nanjayyanamath, he remained active in politics and continued to be associated with the Janata Parivar for several years.

After the Guledgudda constituency was dissolved during delimitation, Meti shifted to Bagalkot. His persistence paid off when he won the 2013 Assembly election from the seat as a Congress candidate. He retained the seat in 2023, demonstrating his continued influence in the region.

During his political career, Meti held two cabinet positions. He first served as forest minister in the H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal government between 1994 and 1998. Later, during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government from 2013 to 2018, he was appointed as excise minister in 2016. His tenure, however, was cut short after he resigned following the release of a controversial video clip that was aired by some local television channels. The incident, which he had denied, nevertheless forced his hand and he stepped down under political pressure.

Despite the controversy, Meti maintained his position within the party and remained a trusted local leader in Bagalkot.

In 2024, he was appointed chairperson of the Bagalkot Urban Development Authority, a move seen as recognition of his long service to the party and his constituency.

Meti was also a member of the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996, representing Karnataka at the national level.

Throughout his career, he was known for his accessibility, simplicity, and his commitment to rural development. His colleagues often described him as a bridge between old-guard Janata Dal leaders and the Congress’s emerging regional leadership.

Union heavy industries and steel minister H D Kumaraswamy was among the first to express condolences.

“I am deeply saddened after hearing about the demise of former minister and sitting MLA of the Bagalkot constituency, Shri H Y Meti. In 1994, he contested from Guledgudda on a Janata Dal ticket and won twice. He also served as the Forest Minister in the cabinet of Shri H D Deve Gowda. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family members and admirers to bear this grief,” Kumaraswamy wrote on X.

Meti was also said to have played an important role in shaping political decisions within the district.

Party insiders credited him with persuading Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami in Bagalkot district during the 2013 Assembly elections, a move that strengthened the Congress presence in northern Karnataka.