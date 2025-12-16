Veteran Congress leader Shivashankarappa laid to rest

The final rites of Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, a veteran Congress leader and one of Karnataka’s longest serving legislators, were held on Monday in Davanagere. Shamanuru Shivashankarappa (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Shivashankarappa, who died on Sunday evening at 94 after battling age related ailments, was cremated at the Kaleshwara Rice Mill in Davanagere in keeping with Veerashaiva Lingayat customs. His body was taken in a procession spanning about 15 kilometres from his residence to the cremation site, reaching there around 6 pm. The police accorded a gun salute and the tricolour was draped over his mortal remains.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who paid their respects. Spiritual leaders, including the Rambhapuri Shree, Shrishaila Peetha Swamiji and Ujjini Peetha Swamiji, were also present.

The final rites were performed by Shivashankarappa’s sons S S Mallikarjun, Bakkesh and Ganesh.

Earlier in the day, his body was taken to the homes of his sons for rituals before being brought to his residence, where members of the public, party workers and dignitaries gathered to offer condolences.

Separate arrangements were made for VIPs and the general public, and family members including his daughter in law Prabha Mallikarjun and grandchildren received mourners.

Shivashankarappa’s death was mourned in the state assembly on Monday, where members adopted a condolence resolution and the House was adjourned till Tuesday. While moving the resolution, speaker U T Khader recalled Shivashankarappa’s long public career, beginning with his entry into civic politics in 1969 as a member of the Davanagere City Municipal Council, followed by his election as its president.

“He was first elected from the Davanagere Assembly constituency in 1994 and entered the 10th Legislative Assembly,” Khader said, noting that Shivashankarappa went on to serve six terms as an MLA.

“Through the establishment of several educational institutions, including engineering and medical colleges, he made an outstanding contribution to the field of education. He left his distinctive mark across all spheres of social life. He was known for his boundless enthusiasm for life and his deep care and affection for the people he believed in,” Khader added.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, speaking in the assembly, said the social, economic and educational transformation of Davanagere was closely tied to Shivashankarappa’s work.

He recalled that Shivashankarappa entered the assembly at the age of 63, later served as a member of Parliament, and was president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha.

Through the Bapuji Educational Institutions, Siddaramaiah said, Shivashankarappa established several engineering and medical colleges, turning Davanagere into a major education hub.

He also recalled how Shivashankarappa helped give the city a new identity when the textile sector declined, and described him as an entrepreneur who left a lasting imprint on multiple spheres.

“He was known as an ajatashatru,” Siddaramaiah said, using the term for someone without enemies. Recalling personal memories, the chief minister said he often stayed at Shivashankarappa’s guest house during visits to Davanagere and remembered celebrating his own 75th birthday there. He also said Shivashankarappa spent more than ₹6 crore during the Covid 19 Pandemic to arrange oxygen supplies.

Referring to a recent hospital visit, Siddaramaiah said Shivashankarappa was unable to speak when he met him about 15 days ago. “

With his passing, we have lost a people’s leader. I pray that God gives strength to his family and lakhs of followers to bear this grief, and may his soul rest in peace,” said the chief minister.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka recalled Shivashankarappa’s enduring commitment to public life. “Whenever I would casually ask him when he planned to retire, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa would say that he wanted to remain in public life for as long as he lived. Even at the age of 94, he maintained that he would contest another election. He was a strong personality. If one looks at his life from the beginning, his achievements speak for themselves,” Ashoka said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on X, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shamanuru Shivashankarappa ji. A steadfast Congressman, he dedicated decades of his life to public service with unwavering commitment. His contributions to Karnataka and to the Congress are immense and will be remembered with respect.”

Shivashankarappa had been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on October 23. At the time of his death, he represented the Davanagere South Assembly constituency and was the oldest serving MLA in the country.

He is survived by his sons, including S S Mallikarjun, the minister for horticulture, and his daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjun, who serves as member of the Lok Sabha from Davanagere.