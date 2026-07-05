VHP asks Ayodhya police to question Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi in Ram Temple donation case

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked the Ayodhya Police to question AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders over their public allegations in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple donation embezzlement case.

The VHP alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi made specific allegations about the Ram Temple donation case that were circulated on tv, social media and other platforms. (ANI/PTI)

{{^htLoading}}

In a July 4 letter to Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashutosh Tiwari, the investigating officer, VHP international president Alok Kumar asked the police to summon the leaders, record their statements and seek the facts, sources and documents supporting their allegations.

Kumar said the leaders made specific allegations that television channels, social media and other platforms circulated. "The allegations made by the above named and other persons lead one to believe that they are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case," the letter said.

ALSO READ | Ram temple probe: SIT probe maps pilgrim footfall against bank deposits

He asked the investigating officer to tell the leaders to explain the basis of their allegations, reveal the source of their information and submit any documents or other evidence to support their claims.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What the leaders alleged

{{^usCountry}} Kumar cited several public statements to justify his request. According to the letter, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that thieves stole about ₹200 crore in cash from the Ram temple along with Lord Ram's garland, charan padukas, jewellery, diamonds, silver bricks, lamps and other valuables. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar cited several public statements to justify his request. According to the letter, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that thieves stole about ₹200 crore in cash from the Ram temple along with Lord Ram's garland, charan padukas, jewellery, diamonds, silver bricks, lamps and other valuables. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kejriwal also allegedly claimed that "bags of jewellery worth crores of rupees have been stolen from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya" and questioned the silence of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said a fair investigation could bring down the government, as per the letter.

The letter said Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged a ₹20,000-crore scam, claiming that cash, gold, silver and other valuables donated by devotees had gone missing.

He also alleged that not only junior employees and Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, but also several influential people, were involved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities in charge of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya are under scanner due to the alleged misappropriation of crores of funds.

Kumar also cited AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who alleged that more than ₹200 crore had been stolen from the temple's donation boxes and that over 50 employees were involved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He clarified that Singh had already appeared before the SIT and submitted documents related to separate allegations of inflated land purchases, which the VHP was not referring to.

The letter also cited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who questioned whether junior employees alone could have switched off CCTV cameras and carried out the alleged misappropriation involving crores of rupees, or whether influential people were involved.

ALSO READ | UP Police to seek custody of Ram Temple donation case accused, probe money trail

VHP seeks action if allegations lack evidence

The RSS affiliate asked investigators to examine the claims made by the Opposition leaders and take action if they were found to have made baseless allegations intended to create "hatred, ill will and enmity".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the VHP, if the allegations are supported by credible evidence, they should aid the investigation. If not, the police should consider legal action permissible under the law against those who made what it described as "wild allegations."

Meeting shifted to Delhi

The letter comes as the VHP has shifted its upcoming Central Management Committee meeting from Ayodhya to New Delhi amid the embezzelment case, HT reported earlier.

The meeting will now be held in Delhi on July 18-19 instead of the earlier June 25-29 schedule in Ayodhya. Uncertainty also surrounds the participation of senior VHP leader Champat Rai, who resigned as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust amid the controversy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}