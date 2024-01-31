VHP reacts to Varanasi court's Gyanvapi order; Uma Bharti suggests 'final solution'

New Delhi: Reacting to a Varanasi court's order on the Gyanvapi mosque, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday demanded that temples should be built in Kashi and Mathura at the "original places". She said Hindus must get the right to worship. The Vishva Hindu Parishad also hailed the court's order. Uma Bharti during the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya on January 22.(PTI)

Varanasi's district court today granted the permission to the family of a priest to worship Hindu Gods in the Gyanvapi mosque's cellar.

Uma Bharti said she had worshipped the idols on Gyanvapi's walls in 1993.

"After the decision of the Varanasi District Court, I would again request that like Ayodhya, the temples should be built at the original places in Mathura and Kashi and the right to worship should be given to Hindus. Hand over these places to Hindus, this is the complete solution," the former Union minister posted on her X account.

Bharti also said she had proposed in Parliament in 1991 that Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi should be handed over to Hindus.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also welcomed the court's decision. The BJP, however, refrained from commenting on the matter.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said: "Today, a court in Kashi has given a very important decision filling the hearts of every Hindu with joy. We are glad that the court said that the petitioner and Kashi Vishwanath can together appoint a pujari to ensure conduct of regular 'puja-archana' there. This has happened after 31 years."

Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav today said the district court has directed the DM of Varanasi to make arrangements within seven days to allow puja in the cellar by Shailendra Kumar Pathak.

Pathak's maternal grandfather Somnath Vyay used to perform puja till 1993, when the cellar was closed by the authorities.

Yadav said the Kashi Vishwanath Trust will help conduct the puja.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Wednesday hailed the reported decision.

The mosque is situated next to Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Hindu litigants claim the mosque was built after demolishing a part of the temple.

In 2022, the court had ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to hold a scientific survey to prove if there was a pre-existing temple before the mosque was constructed.

Last week, the lawyers of the Hindu side claimed the ASI found remnants of a grand Hindu temple that existed before the temple was built.

With inputs from PTI, ANI