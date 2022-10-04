Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hosts dinner for Rajya Sabha floor leaders

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reached out to members of all political parties to build consensus for running the Rajya Sabha without disruptions and acrimony.

Dhankar, who is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha hosted the floor leaders of various parties for a dinner at his residence where he spoke about the need to resolve issues without resorting to disruptions and members trooping into the well of the House.

According to a person aware of the details, he sought suggestions on how parties can come together to resolve deadlocks as and when they arise.

In recent times, there have been several instances in the Upper House when the opposition and the government side disagreed on issues, which in turn led to fracas on the floor of the House.

The person quoted above said the VP was keen that there should be “debates, discussions, meaningful exchanges” and members should reach out to him for resolving deadlocks instead of stalling the proceedings.

Union minister Piyush Goyal who was also present, said the government is also open to holding discussions.

He said the opposition should also look forward to addressing issues without taking recourse to disruption.

Among those present were Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav; Congress leader ShaktiSinh Gohil; DMK leader K Shanmuga Sundaram; AAP’s Sanjay Singh; YSRCP leader Vijaisai Reddy; M Thambi Durai of the AIADMK; Prem Chand Gupta of the RJD and K Ravindra Kumar of the TDP and Sasmit Patra of the BJD.