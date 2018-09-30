Today in New Delhi, India
Vice president Venkaiah Naidu meets ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2018 12:00 IST
Porvorim: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumes work from his office at Secretariat, in Porvorim on June 15, 2018. (PTI Photo).(PTI6_15_2018_000039B)(PTI)

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday met ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar at AIIMS in Delhi to enquire about his health.

Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15.

Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital in Goa.

Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

“Met Shri Manohar Parrikar, the Chief Minister of Goa and inquired about his health at AIIMS today. He is one of the most lovable and honest senior politicians of our country. I wish & hope he will get well soon and serve the society as he ever does,” the vice-president’s secretariat tweeted.

