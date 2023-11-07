Video: Bus overshoots platform at bus terminus in Andhra Pradesh; 3 killed

Three people were killed, and two others injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus overshot the platform at the Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada district. According to officials, the incident took place on Monday morning when the bus crashed into platform number 12 of the terminus. While two people died on the spot, an 18-month-old girl, who sustained injuries, died later in a hospital. Bus overshoots in Andhra Pradesh(ANI)

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the bus can be seen overshooting the platform and mowing down people.

According to regional manager M Yesu Danam, instead of reversing the vehicle, the bus driver drove forward, overshooting the platform, reported news agency PTI.

A case has been registered by the Andhra Pradesh police.

Notably, Vijayawada bus station is a major connection point for both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the Vijayawada-Guntur service being one of the most prominent ones.

Meanwhile, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) A Koteshwar Rao said that the road transport corporation would take care of the medical expenses of the two injured persons.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The CM has also ordered an inquiry into the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)

