Video captures moments before avalanche that killed 7 in Sikkim | 5 points

A massive avalanche that struck Sikkim's Nathula border area on Tuesday killed seven people, while some are still reported to be trapped. A video sourced by HT shows the moment the avalanche hit - where several people can be seen getting trapped under the snow.

Here are the top five updates on the avalanche:

At least seven people died, and over 20 have been rescued alive after the massive avalanche hit Sikkim's Nathula border area on Tuesday around 12:30 pm. While over 50 people were reported to be trapped, the search and rescue operations were halted in the evening due to inclement weather, reported PTI. The injured tourists were admitted to the STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok for treatment. Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his condolences at the loss of lives in the disaster and said that they are trying to ascertain their identities. “All the injured people will be treated here for free and the deceased will be taken to their residence. We will come to know how many were tourists, how many died, and how many were hospitalized, by tomorrow. During night time, it will be tough to ascertain,” the CM told news agency ANI. “There may be some two to three more people who are trapped, we will try to rescue them,” the CM added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the disaster. “Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he wrote on Twitter.

