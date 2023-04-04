Home / Cities / Others / 6 tourists dead, 50 missing in massive avalanche in Sikkim: Officials

6 tourists dead, 50 missing in massive avalanche in Sikkim: Officials

ByPramod Giri
Apr 04, 2023 04:08 PM IST

At least 50 more tourists were trapped till 3pm with army, state police and local volunteers rushing to rescue them

In a tragic incident, at least six tourists died while 22 tourists were rescued so far, when they were hit by an avalanche in Sikkim on Tuesday afternoon, state officials said.

The incident happened on a road that leads to the Nathula pass at the Indo-China border. (Photos shared by the rescue teams)
The incident happened on a road 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula at the India-China border.

Sonam Tenzing Bhutia, inspector general (check post) of Sikkim police said, “The deceased include four men, a woman and a child. Their identity is yet to be established.”

At least 50 more tourists were trapped till 3pm. Army, state police and local volunteers had rushed to their rescue, officials said.

Sikkim has been witnessing regular snowfall since March and movement of tourists was restricted up to 13th Mile, a point on JN Road which leads to the Nathula pass.

Sikkim government officials said although tourists were permitted to go up to 13th Mile, many had gone up to 15th Mile when they were hit by the avalanche.

Around 80 tourists were feared to have been hit by the avalanche.

Thirty of them were rescued till 3pm and taken to various hospitals in Gangtok, the state capital.

