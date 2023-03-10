Video: Cops drink, dance inside police station in Jharkhand; 5 suspended

Five policemen have been suspended for consuming alcohol and dancing inside a police station campus in Godda district of Jharkhand after a video of their Holi celebration went viral on social media. Nathu Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police, Godda, said in a statement that a probe was ordered into the incident and five policemen were found guilty. Meena suspended them with immediate effect. Police personnel were seen drinking and dancing at a police station in Jharkhand.

The suspended policemen include two ASIs and three constables: Assistant Sub Inspector Bipin Bihari Rai, Assistant Sub Inspector Radha Krishna Singh, Constable Satyendra Narayan Singh, Constable Krishna Kumar Singh and Constable Pyare Mohan Singh.

"On 09.03.2023, a video of the Mahagama police station under Godda district went viral, in relation to the said viral video, an inquiry was conducted with the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mahagama. In the course of the investigation, the following officials were found guilty, agreeing with which the undersigned was suspended and returned to the police station," a press note issued by SP office stated.

On Thursday, former Jharkhand chief minister Babu Lal Marandi shared a screen-recording of the viral video which was apparently posted on Facebook by Constable Satyendra Narayan Singh.

Expressing disappointment over the incident, Marandi tweeted, “This vulgar and careless sloppy presentation of some policemen in the police station campus. This is the sinister face of the devourers in garb of protectors. Jharkhand has really been put on a powder keg by Hemant, the accidental prince of Soren Sultanate. Tribal society and country will remember him like Jaichand. Wake up youth of Jharkhand.”

Visuals from the purported video showed policemen dancing while drinking alcohol inside the police station campus. Departmental action has been initiated against all five policemen in this matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

