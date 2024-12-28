Video: How cops cleared 1,000 vehicle jam in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh witnessed one of its worst traffic jams ever with 1,000 vehicles stuck near Solang Nala, a popular ski resort in Kullu district. In a massive round-the-clock operation, Kullu police rescued the 5,000 stranded tourists. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas, at Manali in Kullu district(PTI)

The traffic jam was caused due to heavy snowfall and a huge influx of touurists in the holiday season.

According to a statement from Kullu Police on X, the fresh snowfall on Friday led to severe travel disruptions. "Due to fresh snowfall today on 27.12.2024, about 1,000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5,000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on," the post stated.

The police, along with local authorities, managed to evacuate the stranded tourists and transport them to safer locations despite the continuing snowfall. As of now, the rescue operation remains underway, and authorities are working to clear the blocked roads in the area.

Videos from the spot show how the cops braved the snow and cleared the congestion. One such video, shared by news agency ANI, shows a cop wading in the snow placing sand in rom of the cars so that they don't skid. Another one shows a cop guiding cars on what route to take and when to move.

High tourist influx

Christmas and New Year celebrations drew tourists from across the country to Manali and other hill stations, where they were treated to a picturesque backdrop of snowfall. However, the influx of visitors resulted in heavy traffic congestion in the area, with Manali being particularly affected by traffic jams.

In contrast, the capital city of Shimla presented a serene winter wonderland scene, blanketed in a thick layer of snow. This fresh spell of snowfall, which came after a two-week hiatus since the first snowfall on December 8, allowed visitors to revel in a magical white winter.

Cold wave warning

In addition to the ongoing rescue efforts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall and cold waves across Himachal Pradesh for December 27 and 28. The alert highlighted that six districts – Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur – had already experienced significant snowfall, and cold conditions are expected to persist.

The IMD also warned that from December 29 onward, a renewed cold wave is anticipated to impact the plains, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una. These areas, along with Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, are expected to face severe cold conditions until January 1, 2025. Dense fog is expected in isolated locations on January 1, which could further disrupt travel.

The weather department has urged residents and travelers to exercise caution, especially in snow-affected regions, where road blockages and hazardous conditions are likely to persist. Authorities have also issued advisories for travelers to prepare for delays and disruptions due to the extreme weather.