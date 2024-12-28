Himachal Pradesh weather: 5,000 tourists rescued from Kullu; Srinagar sees season's first snowfall, highway closed

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Friday received heavy snowfall, leading to traffic snarls in several places. Vehicles ply during the first snowfall of the season in Srinagar on December 27 (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Under the influence of a western disturbance, light to moderate snowfall was recorded in most areas of Kashmir, including the plains.

The snowfall began in the higher reaches in the morning, while the plains, including Srinagar, witnessed snowfall later in the afternoon. As per officials three inches of snow was recorded in Srinagar city.

Apart from Srinagar, the season's first snowfall was also recorded in the plains of Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts.

According to officials, snowfall was also recorded in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, the tourist resorts of Sonamarg and Pahalgam, Gurez, Zojila axis, Sadhna Top, Mughal Road, and many areas in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

The heavy snowfall also led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road. Traffic was also affected on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, leaving around 2,000 vehicles stranded.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that efforts to clear snow are underway.

"I drove from Jammu to Srinagar today. It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel & Qazigund. My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done the road is very icy. Heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles," Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the weather is likely to improve on Saturday forenoon onwards.

Himachal Pradesh: 5,000 tourists rescued from Kullu

Around 5,000 tourists stranded at Solang Nala, a ski resort in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, were rescued by the Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday, amid heavy snowfall in the state, ANI has reported.

Kullu police said a rescue operation was launched on December 27 after about 1,000 vehicles got stranded in Solang Nala.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Nehru Kund amid snowfall, in Manali on Friday.(ANI)

"Due to fresh snowfall today on 27.12.2024, about 1000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on," Kullu police said in a post on X.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall was recorded in at least six districts of the state on Friday, including Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for snowfall and cold waves in the state for December 27 and 28.

The weather agency has advised residents and travellers to remain cautious and take necessary precautions, especially in snow-affected regions, where road blockages and disruptions are expected.

(Inputs from ANI/PTI)