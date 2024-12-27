Fresh snowfall in higher peaks of Himachal: Atal Tunnel closed for vehicular movement

The vehicular movement to Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, has been closed again owing to the fresh spell of snowfall on the high peaks of Himachal Pradesh while the lower plains experienced rains on Friday. Peoples walking in rain Mandi on Friday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

National Highway 5, which connects Shimla to Rampur, has turned slippery in areas such as Kufri, Chhrabra, and Fagu, making it dangerous for vehicles. While sections near Narkanda are completely blocked, cutting off access to this important transit point. Traffic has been diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri/ Sunni. The state Highway 8, between Deha and Chaupal is also inaccessible near Khidki due to snow accumulation.

Narkanda, Kufri, Kharapathar of Shimla district and higher regions of Lahaul Spiti district have been snowing intermittently.

The MeT department has predicted light to moderate snowfall at many places in the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti with a few spells of heavy snowfall. Light to moderate snowfall/rainfall is expected at many places in the Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts over the next 12 hours as per the Met department.

Light to moderate rain is very likely in many places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Sirmaur and Solan. Hail is also likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bilaspur, Una and Solan and light to moderate rain is very likely at many places in the districts of Chamba and Kangra with a few spells of heavy rainfall.

Amidst snowfall, the state government has issued an advisory to tourists and locals to not go to high-altitude areas.