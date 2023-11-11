VIDEO | Massive fire destroys at least 5 houseboats in Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake

At least five houseboats were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake early Saturday morning. The fire, believed to have originated from a houseboat at Ghat number 9, quickly spread and engulfed four adjacent houseboats, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

At least five houseboats were destroyed in fire at Srinagar's Dal Lake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The houseboats, known for their historical significance and cultural value, were moored along the lake when the fire broke out.

Immediate action was taken by special teams from the fire services department, who rushed to the scene to control the blaze. The financial toll of the disaster is expected to be substantial, with preliminary estimates reaching crores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, however, initial reports suggest that a short circuit may have been the catalyst.

Further details awaited.