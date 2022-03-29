Home / India News / Video| Minister dances with Ranveer Singh, tweets, 'Power of Bollywood...'
The picture-perfect moment was captured at the Dubai Expo 2020. On Monday, Union minister Anurag Thakur held a conversation with the 36-year-old Bollywood actor on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry'.
During the event, Ranveer Singh was asked to perform a dance to the song 'Malhari' from the Bollywood hit 'Padmaawat', and the actor also made Anurag Thakur shake a leg with him.(Screengrab)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

A video that shows Union minister Anurag Thakur trying some dance moves with actor Ranveer Singh was shared on Twitter by the minister on Monday as he wrote: "The power of Bollywood transcends barriers!" The picture-perfect moment was captured at the Dubai Expo 2020. On Monday, he held a conversation with the 36-year-old Bollywood actor on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry'.

During the event, Singh was asked to perform a dance to the song 'Malhari' from the Bollywood hit 'Padmaawat', and the actor also made the Union minister shake a leg with him. Singh, known for his quirkiness, showed him a step on stage and the minister promptly emulated. About 6,400 people have watched the video on the microblogging site.

Thakur and Singh also took a tour of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

During the expo, the minister acknowledged the contribution of films to India's soft power projection and said that the country is a land of storytelling and its film industry has left a great impact on people from other countries. Thakur added that India will soon become a hub for entertainment content in the sub-continent, generating millions of jobs in the media and entertainment industry.

“Indian people in Dubai are the real brand ambassadors of India. The India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller with 1.7 million visitors,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh said Indian content is on the cusp of making its presence felt on the world stage.

"Indian entertainment is going to explode globally. Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

