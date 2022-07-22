Video of Congress leader asking to be 'detained' goes viral. He replies

The video of Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar gesturing to a police bus to take him as well as Congress leaders, MPs were detained while protesting on Thursday has gone viral. The bus, as seen in the video, was full. "You need to take me. Humko bhi ghusne do yaar," the Congress leader, who recently came under fire for his comment that Droupadi Murmu represents an evil philosophy, can be heard saying. BJP leaders including Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video and said that the Congress leader was 'pleading' to be 'arrested'.

Replying to the accusation, the Congress leader said, "Had it been a demonstration of the RSS-BJP, the bus would have remained empty."

On Thursday, several Congress leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Adhir Chowdhury, were detained as they were protesting against the ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Sonia Gandhi was questioned for two-three hours on Thursday and then was allowed to leave the ED office.

The video of Ajoy Kumar has come on the radar after Delhi BJP leader Ajay Sehrawat said the Congress leader showed the 'middle finger' after the police bus did not pick him up. Taking to Twitter, Ajoy Kumar said it was his index finger which the BJP leaders mistook as the 'middle finger'. "I have served the country by wearing a uniform. Those who make democracy their slave won't understand the value of the uniform," the Congress leader, a former IPS officer, said.

