Home / India News / Video of jail guard assaulting Chhattisgarh doctor goes viral, doctors on strike
Junior doctors association has threatened to withdraw even from emergency services from Wednesday if their demand is not met.(Representative image)
india news

Video of jail guard assaulting Chhattisgarh doctor goes viral, doctors on strike

  • The state police has registered an FIR against Rao and started investigation
By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST

Enraged over the assault on a doctor at Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur by a jail guard, the Junior Doctor’s Association of Raipur boycotted routine out-patient department (OPD) services along with all elective procedures on Tuesday.

The association further said if no satisfactory action is taken against the jail guard in the next 24-hours, the doctors will withdraw from all emergency services from Wednesday. The association is demanding immediate termination of the accused jail guard and strict action against duty police officers. A letter in this regard was written to the dean of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College by Indresh Yadav, the president of Junior Doctor’s Association.

On Monday, a jail guard, Shatrughan Rao assaulted a doctor after a verbal spat over the alleged delay in attending a prisoner, a Maoist.The video of the spat went viral on social media. Subsequently, doctors and technicians staged a dharna outside Maudhapara police station demanding action.

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Deo tweeted to say that orders for strict action against the accused has been given.

"The video of the ruckus at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Raipur is very shocking and unacceptable. Orders have been issued for strict action against the jail guard involved and also for a transparent investigation of complete matter," said Deo

He went on to say that the matter will be treated with "total seriousness" and any violence or ill behavior against our health workers is "totally intolerable".

Meanwhile, talks between the dean and the association were going on since Monday.

Later, police registered an FIR against Rao and started investigation. Raipur's superintendent of police, (SP), Ajay Yadav said action has been taken after the incident on Monday.

“We have booked the accused jail guard under section 186 and 353 IPC and other laws of Chhattisgarh government. Investigation is going on in the case,” said Yadav.

