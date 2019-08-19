e-paper
Video of Odisha hostel warden thrashing students over poor marks goes viral

Video of Odisha hostel warden thrashing students over poor marks goes viral

india Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:46 IST

Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A video clip of a hostel warden beating two students of a privately-run college in Bhubaneswar over poor marks has gone viral on social media.
A video clip of a hostel warden beating two students of a privately-run college in Bhubaneswar over poor marks has gone viral on social media.(HT Photo)
         

A video clip of a hostel warden beating two students of a privately-run college in Bhubaneswar over poor marks has gone viral on social media.

Biswaranjan Rana, the hostel warden of Gandhi Science College, reportedly thrashed two students with a long stick on August 11, officials said. The students are from Keonjhar and Jajpur districts and they were enrolled at the college on the warden’s recommendation.

Watch| Hostel warden accused of beating teens with cane in Bhubaneswar college

 

The incident came to light on August 17 after the video went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp. The warden can be heard shouting “kete mark rakhichhu (how much have you scored)” in the video.

“The students’ parents had asked the warden to review their performance only, but he vented his frustration over their poor performance on them,” said college principal Sudhansu Sekhar Moharana.

“This is a condemnable incident. It’s absolutely awful. Though I am yet to get a complaint from the parents, I terminated the warden from service the moment I saw the video,” he said.

The college has lodged an FIR against the warden, the principal added.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 21:46 IST

