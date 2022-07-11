Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Video | OPS supporters slap slippers on photo of new AIADMK boss EPS
india news

Video | OPS supporters slap slippers on photo of new AIADMK boss EPS

Supporters of O Paneerselvam gathered outside the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) headquarters to protest against the general council meeting.
Supporters of O Paneerselvam slap slippers on Edappadi Palaniswamy's photo in protest over his new role.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 11:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The political tussle between Edapaddi Palaniswamy (EPS) and O Paneerselvam (OPS) was out on streets on Monday, with supporters of both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders clashing on the streets.

Videos floating on the internet showed OPS supporters gathering outside the AIADMK headquarters to protest against the general council meeting which elevated EPS as the interim general secretary of the party, shedding the dual party structure.

In one of the videos, the OPS supporters stormed into the AIADMK office and started raising slogans. They also clicked group photos outside the building, holding up their leader Paneerselvam's picture.

RELATED STORIES

In another video, Paneerselvam supporters were seen slapping slippers at E Palaniswami's photo as protests turned violent.

Twitter users replied to the video comparing it with Sri Lanka's ongoing protest, in which many demonstrators forcefully entered the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Earlier in the day, the Madras high court rejected the plea filed by O Paneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting, thus clearing the decks for former chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswamy to be elevated as the leader in the assembly.

The council meeting was held in the premises of a marriage hall on the city's outskirts. A large open area on the premises has been tin-roofed to host the event and accommodate about 3,000 functionaries. A grand dais, about 80 ft in length and 40 ft in breadth, is set to accommodate senior leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
o paneerselvam edappadi palaniswami chennai aiadmk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP