Video | Rebel Shinde’s posters egged, smeared with ink by angry Sena workers

Screengrab from video shared by news agency ANI.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Irked by rebel Maharashtra leader Eknath Sinde’s actions that have unleashed a grave political crisis in Maharashtra, several Shiv Sena workers have been taking to streets to express their anger. In the latest protest against Shinde, several Shiv Sainiks on Friday were seen throwing ink and eggs on his poster in Nashik. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the supporters of Shiv Sena can be heard raising slogans against the rebel leader: “Eknath Shinde hai hai!”

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Maharashtra. On Thursday, a poster of rebel MLA Sada Sarvankar, who was camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde at the time, was smeared with ink and the word 'traitor' written on it. The incident took place in his own constituency -Mahim, ANI reported. Before this, a group of women supporters of the Shiv Sena took to the streets of Aurangabad on Wednesday and termed the MLAs of the rebel camp as “traitors who sold the faith of voters.”

However, not just against - posters have come up in support of Eknath Sinde as well. Several posters were put up across the state in Palghar, Dahanu, Talasari, and Thane in support of rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Thursday - a day after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave an emotional address.

Surprisingly, another poster seeking “the blessings of Goddess Mauli for future chief minister Denevdra Fadnavis” also surfaced in Maharashtra. “Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue to be upon us and Devendra ji who will come to offer prayers to you in Pandharpur, after becoming the CM."

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. It is believed that the Shinde camp now has support of 50 MLAs, including some Independent MLAs.

