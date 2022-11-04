VIDEO | Six-year-old boy kicked in Kerala, BJP says 'Devil's own land'

Shocking visuals have emerged online from Kerala of a six-year-old boy being kicked by a man for leaning against his car. The incident reportedly took place in the southern state's Kannur district and the accused was taken into custody this morning after a video went viral.

The 27-second video shows the boy leaning on a car parked on a busy road; the boy appears to be just standing quietly. Suddenly the accused - who was sitting in the driver's seat of the car - gets out and kicks the boy. Stunned, the boy appears confused and stares at the man as he nonchalantly returns to open the car door, only to turn around and move away.

God's Own County has become the Devil's Own Land under the @pinarayivijayan regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happend in Thalassery, Kannur.@PrakashJavdekar @AgrawalRMD @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/R0m9nd1sFQ — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 4, 2022

According to reports, the boy belongs to a family of migrant workers from Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Shihshad from Ponyampalam in Kerala, who justified his inhuman act by saying the boy had been standing near his vehicle for some time.

Local people claimed that police did not take the incident seriously, PTI reported.

Commenting on the incident, assembly speaker and Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer said a case would be registered soon and stringent action would be taken against the accused.

A shocked education minister V Sivankutty said, "How cruel is it to kick away a six-year-old for leaning on a car? All legal action will be ensured. Such incidents should not be repeated."

BJP state president K Surendran shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "God's Own County has become the Devil's Own Land under the Pinarayi Vijayan regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happend in Thalassery, Kannur."