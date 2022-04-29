Videos show Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site fire raging for 4th day

Firefighters are struggling to put out a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi for the fourth straight day. A massive blaze broke out at the landfill site on Tuesday. Several latest videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey.

#WATCH: Delhi | Smoke emission continues from the fire at Bhalswa landfill site which broke out on April 26. Visuals from this morning. pic.twitter.com/zu3BYSS5MF — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a ₹50 lakh fine for being negligent and not taking proper steps to prevent the fire at the Bhalswa landfill. Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier asked the anti-pollution body to probe the incident and submit a report within 24 hours.

#WATCH | Locals continue to bear the brunt of the fumes from the fire, which broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi on 26th April. Some parts of the landfill are still burning. pic.twitter.com/cRCif2jeyG — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

The blaze was the fourth such incident in the last one month, as Delhi’s landfills are catching fire due to heavy build-up of methane between the layers of millions of tonnes of garbage and high temperatures in the city.

Passersby look at a massive fire which broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday night (PTI)

On April 21, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said the Delhi government would study a system installed in Mumbai to capture methane from the rotting waste and replicate it in the national capital to prevent fires at landfills.

Garbage burning adding pollution to enviroment at Bhalswa Landfill in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Ghazipur landfill has seen three such fires since March 28.

The wet waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots. In hot weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible material such as textiles and plastics.

