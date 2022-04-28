₹50 lakh fine on north Delhi municipal body over Bhalswa landfill site blaze
The Delhi government on Thursday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a ₹50 lakh fine on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) because of a massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi on Tuesday. Smoke continues to billow from the dumping yard for the third straight day after the fire erupted.
The blaze was the fourth such incident in the last one month, as Delhi’s landfills are catching fire due to heavy build-up of methane between the layers of millions of tonnes of garbage and high temperatures in the city.
“The fire has been caused due to methane generated due to decaying organic matter in the landfill site. Our excavators are helping with fire fighting operation. Senior engineering officials from headquarters have been deputed to the landfill for these efforts,” a senior NDMC official said.
On April 21, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said the Delhi government would study a system installed in Mumbai to capture methane from the rotting waste and replicate it in the national capital to prevent fires at landfills.
As many as 40 firefighters and ten fire engines had been rushed to the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday. Bhalswa is among the three big landfills in Delhi, besides Ghazipur and Okhla. It is the second biggest after Ghazipur and is estimated to hold 8 million tonnes of accumulated legacy waste.
Rai on Wednesday blamed “corruption” in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfills in the city, saying the BJP-ruled civic bodies should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.
The fire has also shut a school for the underprivileged children, located metres away from the site.
BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice
Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University against the vice chancellor for vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain's' decision to organise an Iftar party on the campus. A group of students burnt vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain's effigy outside his residence on Wednesday night and said the institution's head was indulging in appeasement politics. A protesting student said the VC was trying to impose a new tradition and trying to politicise the campus.
Farmer killed, arhtiya injured in clash over labour in Ferozepur
A 42-year-old farmer was killed and a commission agent and his son were injured in a clash at Tibbi Khurd village near Mamdot, 22km from Ferozepur town, on Thursday. Also read: India country with most internet shutdowns for 4th time, 85 in J&K alone: Report Two commission agents were involved in a clash over labour at the village grain market on Wednesday night. A meeting was called on Thursday morning to resolve the issue.
Covid-19 in Karnataka: Four ‘black fungus’ cases observed in Bengaluru hospital
Amid rising cases of Covid in Bengaluru, black fungus or mucormycosis cases have against been observed in Bengaluru. Four patients so far have shown symptoms in Manipal Hospitals according to a report in Deccan Herald. Dr Santosh Shivaswamy, senior consultant, ENT and Head and Neck Surgeon said: “Mucormycosis and Aspergillum are present in black fungus cases. Mucormycosis more aggressive than Aspergillus. The treatment and modalities for both types are anti-fungal medication.”
Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party, says not vying for president's post
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at rival Samajwadi Party for “spreading rumors” that she is vying for the president's post while blaming it for the Bhartiya Janata Party return to power in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati said she is committed to fulfilling the dreams and ideals of Bhimrao Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. BSP managed to win just one of the state's 403 seats.
Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail relief to Somaiyas till June 14
The Bombay high court on Thursday extended the interim anticipatory bail relief to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil in the INS Vikrant fraud case. The relief has been extended till June 14. The BJP leader was earlier granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay high court in the case on April 13 while Neil was given the bail a week later (on April 20).
