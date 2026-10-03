Vijay calls Stalin’s remarks on Sathyabama ‘indecent, perverse’, says TVK will respond

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday accused DMK president MK Stalin of making “indecent” and derogatory remarks about TVK's Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Sathyabama, alleging that the DMK leader mocked her physical appearance during an election campaign meeting.

Vijay strongly condemned Stalin's alleged remarks in a post on X, describing the DMK as a “force of evil” and accusing Stalin of speaking about Sathyabama in an indecent manner. (PTI photos)

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Vijay strongly condemned Stalin's alleged remarks in a post on X, describing the DMK as a “force of evil” and accusing Stalin of speaking about Sathyabama in an indecent manner.

“Under the guise of a by-election campaign public meeting for the Dharapuram constituency, the DMK, a force of evil, through its leader Mr MK Stalin, has conducted a meeting full of slander and indecency,” Vijay said.

“Mr MK Stalin has derived sadistic pleasure by mocking the physical appearance and speaking with utmost indecency about our Dharapuram constituency candidate, sister Mrs Sathyabama,” he added.

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Stalin made the remarks during a campaign meeting in Dharapuram on Friday while seeking votes for DMK candidate S Suganya. According to reports, Stalin referred to Sathyabama as “Petti Bama” and “Palti Bama” while questioning her decision to switch from the AIADMK to the TVK.

TVK leaders have alleged that the remarks amounted to body-shaming and criticised Stalin for targeting a woman candidate during the election campaign.

Vijay alleged that the comments reflected what he described as a broader pattern within the DMK and accused its leaders of making derogatory remarks about women.

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“The people of Tamil Nadu have long realised that the DMK members are enemies of democracy, and that obscenity, malice, and perversion are deeply ingrained in their very DNA and mindset,” Vijay said.

He also said voters in Dharapuram would respond to the controversy through the electoral process.

“The people of Tamil Nadu and the voters of Dharapuram constituency are going to teach a fitting lesson to this evil faction, which is expert in speaking obscenely about women,” he said.

Vijay further criticised what he described as repeated comments about women by DMK leaders, saying he was expressing his condemnation as a representative of the women of Tamil Nadu.

“As a son, brother, and younger brother to the women of Tamil Nadu, I express my strong condemnation of the DMK, an evil force that continuously speaks obscenely about women,” he said.

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TVK to approach Election Commission

The controversy comes ahead of the October 6 Dharapuram bypoll.

TVK Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar also condemned Stalin's alleged remarks while speaking to reporters at Coimbatore Airport. He alleged that Stalin had made derogatory and body-shaming comments about Sathyabama and said the party would approach the Election Commission over the issue.

“It is condemnable to make such remarks about a Scheduled Caste woman who is actively participating in electoral politics,” Nirmal Kumar said, while demanding that Stalin publicly apologise.

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Nirmal Kumar also denied allegations that the TVK was distributing money to voters, saying such a practice was against the party's policy. He criticised the DMK's campaign and claimed that the party was making such statements out of frustration.

Why is Sathyabama contesting Dharapuram bypoll?

The Dharapuram by-election was necessitated after former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama resigned and joined the TVK. She is now contesting the bypoll on a TVK ticket.

The DMK has fielded S Suganya, while the AIADMK has nominated K Bhanumathi.