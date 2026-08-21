Vijay’s delimitation stand sparks row in Tamil Nadu, Opposition accuses him of 'U-turn'

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday sought a “clear legislative assurance” from the Centre that southern states would not lose their share of seats in Parliament because they have successfully controlled population growth. His remarks triggered a political row in the state, with the DMK and AIADMK accusing him of changing his stand on delimitation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay at the 31st Southern Regional Council Meeting at Mahabalipuram, in Chengalpattu on Thursday. (@CMOTamilnadu)

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Vijay made the remarks at the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Mahabalipuram. However, he did not repeat a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly on August 12, which called for the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be permanently frozen and the existing allocation of seats among states to be retained.

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“I urge the Union government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no state will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation,” Vijay said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said such an assurance would promote fairness, protect the federal balance and strengthen the confidence of states in democratic institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said such an assurance would promote fairness, protect the federal balance and strengthen the confidence of states in democratic institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What specific resolution did Tamil Nadu CM Vijay propose regarding Lok Sabha seats? CM Vijay proposed a resolution seeking a 'clear legislative assurance' from the Centre that no southern state would lose parliamentary representation due to population stabilisation efforts, specifically to maintain the number of Lok Sabha seats at 543. Why is there concern among southern states regarding the delimitation process based on population metrics? Southern states are concerned that a delimitation process based primarily on population may reduce their parliamentary voice, despite their successful implementation of population control measures, which has led to slower population growth compared to northern states. How did CM Vijay attempt to ensure that southern states are not penalized in the delimitation process? CM Vijay emphasized the need for legislative assurance that southern states' representation will not decrease due to their achievements in population stabilisation and urged the Union government to uphold the principles of equity and federal balance.

Opposition slams Vijay's flip-flop

The remarks drew criticism from both the DMK and the AIADMK.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused Vijay of “flip-flopping” on the delimitation issue.

The AIADMK also attacked the TVK government, calling its position a complete “U-turn” on delimitation.

“What you are saying now is exactly the same thing the Union government said. And that is why the AIADMK supported the delimitation bill when it was introduced,” the party’s IT Wing said in a social media post.

“Why conduct such a resolution drama just to flip-flop like this?” it asked.

The TVK defended Vijay’s remarks, saying there had been no change in the party’s position.

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“In the speech delivered by the Chief Minister... a broad visionary perspective was presented to protect the current representation of Southern states that have successfully implemented population control. The resolution passed in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 12 articulates this in actionable terms,” the party’s IT Wing said.

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It accused critics of spreading “misleading opinions” about delimitation without understanding the issue.

Speaking to reporters outside the meeting, minister for energy resources and law CTR Nirmalkumar also said the government’s position had not changed.

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“There is no change in TVK’s stance on the delimitation issue. There is no change in our position that the number of Lok Sabha seats should remain at 543,” he said.