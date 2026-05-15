Vijay drops towel tradition from CM's office? Pictures show white towel missing after activist's appeal

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay seemed to have dropped customary white towel tradition from his office as pictures posted on the official handle of the chief minister's office show him without the traditional towel.

Chairman and Managing Director, TAFE, Mallika Srinivasan and TAFE Vice Chairman Lakshmi Venu call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, in Chennai on Friday.(@CMOTamilnadu X)

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The development comes after climate activist Licypriya Kangujam appealed to newly sworn-in chief minister to end the long-followed “towel culture” on VIP chairs in government offices.

The appeal from the social media user might have triggered a quiet but noticeable change and has now caught the attention.

Just a day after Kangujam urged Vijay to abandon the practice, photographs released from an official meeting on Friday showed the Chief Minister seated on a chair without the customary white towel.

On May 14, during a review meeting of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department held at the Secretariat, images shared by the Chief Minister’s Office showed Vijay seated on a chair covered with the customary white towel.

But in photographs released on Friday from Vijay’s meeting with Mallika Srinivasan, Chairperson and Managing Director of TAFE, and Vice-Chairperson Dr Lakshmi Venu, the towel was noticeably absent from the Chief Minister’s chair.

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{{^usCountry}} The quiet change has now drawn attention online, with many social media users describing it as a symbolic break from a long-standing VIP culture associated with Indian bureaucracy and politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quiet change has now drawn attention online, with many social media users describing it as a symbolic break from a long-standing VIP culture associated with Indian bureaucracy and politics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kangujam's appeal to CM Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangujam's appeal to CM Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her post on X, Kangujam had urged Vijay to lead by example, arguing that the practice of placing white towels on chairs is widely followed not only by ministers and bureaucrats but even by lower-level officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her post on X, Kangujam had urged Vijay to lead by example, arguing that the practice of placing white towels on chairs is widely followed not only by ministers and bureaucrats but even by lower-level officials. {{/usCountry}}

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She appealed to the Tamil Nadu leader to initiate a symbolic change by discarding the practice.

Neither Vijay nor the Tamil Nadu government publicly responded to her post on X. However, photographs released from recent official meetings indicated a visible change.

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Also Read | Vijay govt reinforces 21-year age limit for liquor sales after closure of 700 TASMAC shops

Social media notices white towel removed

Kangujam expressed gratitude to Vijay and said his action proves he is listening to the voices of common people.

Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, a week after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single largest party in the assembly election. He formed the government with the support of Congress, IUML, CPI(M), CPI and VCK.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders closure of over 700 govt-run TASMAC liquor stores near schools, bus stops

What is 'white towel' culture?

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Long before air-conditioners and coolers became common, the white towel draped over the chairs of bureaucrats and government officials served several practical purposes, especially in India’s hot and humid climate during the colonial era.

The towel helped absorb sweat, protected upholstery from wear and stains, and could even be used to wipe the face and neck during long hours of work.

What began as a matter of comfort and practicality gradually remained entrenched as a symbol of hierarchy and VIP culture in government offices.

White has long been associated with cleanliness, discipline and formality. In government offices, such visual markers often communicate authority and hierarchy even before a word is spoken.

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