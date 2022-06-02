Vijay Kumar 8th victim of targeted killings in J&K since May 1 | The incidents

In yet another targeted killing, terrorists shot dead a bank employee from Rajasthan inside the bank premises in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday. This was the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital, officials told news agency PTI.

Here are some of the recent targeted killings in J&K

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May 7: Unarmed police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was killed hours after being shot at in a suspected terror attack in Srinagar’s Zonimar area.

May 12: Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

May 13: Special police officer Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

May 24: Terrorists killed policeman Saifullah Qadri in the Anchar Soura area of Srinagar and wounded his nine-year-old daughter.

May 25: TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot and her 10-year-old nephew was injured outside her house in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

May 17: Ranjit Singh, 52, from Rajouri was killed and three others injured after terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

May 31: Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON