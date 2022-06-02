Vijay Kumar 8th victim of targeted killings in J&K since May 1 | The incidents

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital.
Vijay Kumar was a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch.(Source: @Parvaiz_Qadri )
Updated on Jun 02, 2022
ByAniruddha Dhar

In yet another targeted killing, terrorists shot dead a bank employee from Rajasthan inside the bank premises in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday. This was the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Here are some of the recent targeted killings in J&K

May 7: Unarmed police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was killed hours after being shot at in a suspected terror attack in Srinagar’s Zonimar area.

May 12: Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

May 13: Special police officer Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

May 24: Terrorists killed policeman Saifullah Qadri in the Anchar Soura area of Srinagar and wounded his nine-year-old daughter.

May 25: TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot and her 10-year-old nephew was injured outside her house in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

May 17: Ranjit Singh, 52, from Rajouri was killed and three others injured after terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

May 31: Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

