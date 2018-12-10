Vijay Mallya LIVE updates: “Great day for India,” says Arun Jaitley on UK court ordering extradition of business tycoon

A court in the United Kingdom ordered on Monday to extradite Vijay Mallya to India to face charges of financial irregularities running into thousands of crores but the businessman is unlikely to return anytime soon.

The 62-year-old former boss of Kingfisher Airlines has been on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year. He has contested that the extradition case against him is “politically motivated” and the loans he has been accused of defrauding on were sought to keep his now-defunct airline afloat.

Here are the live updates:

6:28 pm IST Mallya should face the music: Former Kingfisher employee “It sets things in motion, he has got charges like siphoning & diverting funds. It is not just a case of repayment of money it also involves a lot of criminal deeds. He should face the music,” said Neetu Sharma, former Kingfisher employee on UK court ordering Vijay Mallya’s extradition





5:45 pm IST CBI welcomes UK court’s decision The Central Bureau of Investigation has welcomed the UK court’s decision to extradite Vijay Mallya. “We hope to bring him back soon and conclude the case. CBI has its own inherent strengths. We worked hard on this case. We are strong on Law and facts and we were confident while pursuing extradition process,” said CBI spokesperson





5:42 pm IST UK court orders Mallya’s extradition UK Court hearing Vijay Mallya’s case has ordered his extradition to India. Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled against Mallya at the hearing in London on Monday. The case will be referred to the Home Office.





5:22 pm IST My employees are my first priority: Vijay Mallya My employees are my first priority. In the last 2 years, we’ve made 2 separate applications to court to use the money deposited in the court to pay employees. The court hasn’t given us a decision. If the court accepts my settlement offer, pay the employees first





5:09 pm IST Let the HC decide on offer of repayment: Vijay Mallya “The matter is going on before the Karnataka High Court as we speak. So let the High Court decide in due course,” said Vijay Mallya





4:38 pm IST Judge to arrive shortly to deliver Mallya verdict The hearing of Mallya case is delayed by 10-15 minutes as he is busy with other cases. He will arrive shortly to deliver verdict on the allegations of financial irregularities against Vijay Mallya.





3:37 pm IST Mallya sits in public gallery Vijay Mallya is sitting in the public gallery, waiting for his hearing to begin.





3:35 pm IST CBI officials in court room CBI joint director A Sai Manohar and other officials from India are present in the court room. Those inside court are now waiting for the judge to arrive.





3:25 pm IST Offer made in court of law: Mallya There is nothing genuine or ingenuine. Please understand that the offer has been made in a court of law. Nobody disrespects a court of law: Vijay Mallya when asked ‘how genuine is his offer of settlement’, reports ANI.





3:20 pm IST Offer to repay principal amount not bogus: Mallya My offer (to repay the principal amount) is not bogus, says Vijay Mallya outside Westminster magistrates court in London, reports PTI.





3:20 pm IST Settlement plea before Karnataka HC also being heard today: Mallya I have filed a comprehensive settlement application before the Karnataka high court, which is also being heard today: Vijay Mallya





3:15 pm IST Offer to repay has nothing to do with extradition: Mallya Whatever the judgement, my legal team will reveal it and take proper steps thereafter. Yes, I have tweeted saying that I want to repay, that has nothing to do with this extradition issue. It’s a completely separate matter: Vijay Mallya.





3:10 pm IST Vijay Mallya reaches court Vijay Mallya reaches court for hearing relating to his extradition to India.





3:05 pm IST Joint team of CBI and ED present in court premises A joint team of CBI and ED led by CBI joint director A Sai Manohar left on Sunday for the United Kingdom for the court proceedings.





3:02 pm IST Mallya earlier offered to pay back principal amount “I did not borrow a single rupee. The borrower was Kingfisher Airlines. Money was lost due to a genuine and sad business failure. Being held as guarantor is not fraud,” Mallya said in a post on Twitter recently. “I have offered to repay 100 per cent of the principal amount to them. Please take it,” the flamboyant businessman had tweeted earlier.





3:00 pm IST Vijay Mallya expected to arrive at the court soon Vijay Mallya is expected to arrive at the court soon. Indian officials and media personnel are present on the court premises.



