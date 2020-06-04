Vijay Mallya’s extradition hits another wall in the backdrop of asylum talks

india

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:39 IST

Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India seems to have hit another wall with the authorities in the United Kingdom on Thursday reported to have stated that there was one more “legal issue” to be decided before a final decision on the extradition of the business honcho could be made. The latest development has put an end to speculations that gained ground in the past few days claiming Mallya was to be brought back soon after the loss of his appeal in the UK High Court challenging a 2018 order of extradition on the request of Indian authorities.

The British authorities have not revealed the nature of the “issue” that has held up Mallya’s extradition but it could not be ruled out immediately that it didn’t pertain to an application of political asylum which is being talked of as one last recourse left for Mallya to avoid facing the courts over charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks by close to Rs 9,000 crore (by some estimates) in addition to charges of money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

Mallya is accused of availing loans from 17 Indian banks for the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines and of diverting it to pay for other businesses including the formula 1 team he had bought. Indian courts have declared him a fugitive and authorities have attached his various properties in an effort to recover the money owed to banks. Mallya had fled India on March 2, 2016 when the authorities had begun to home in on the controversial businessman.

Ever since the legal proceedings narrowed the wriggle room for Mallya, he has been publicly offering to return the money he owes the banks and has continuously questioned the government’s intent for allegedly refusing his offer. The last of such tweets was posted by him on May 14, in which he repeated his offer and said, “Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State owned Bank loans be constantly ignored? Please take my money unconditionally and close.”

A UK district judge Emma Arbuthnot had found a prima facie case of fraud by false representation against Mallya last year which was confirmed by the UK High Court which said it was clear that Mallya had a case to answer back home for misrepresentations to various banks to acquire loans, the misuse of the loans and his conduct after the banks recalled the loans. Mallya was denied permission to challenge the UK High Court’s judgment in the Supreme Court. According to the UK law a person has to be extradited within 28 days of an order by a High Court or the Supreme Court unless the person has made a plea for asylum in the country.