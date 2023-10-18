Vijay-starrer Leo: Reconsider show timing request, HC tells TN

The Madras high court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider a request made by Seven Screen Studios to permit the screening of five shows of actor Vijay-starrer ‘Leo’, from 7am between October 19 and 24, instead of 9am.

Seven Screen Studios had filed a petition in the Madras high court seeking permission for 4 am shows across Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the film, October 19. (HT Archives)

Seven Screen Studios had filed a petition seeking permission for 4 am shows across Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the film, October 19. It also requested permission for 7 am shows on the first six days of the film’s release (from October 19 to 24 ). They argued that it is not possible to hold five shows in a day if the government forces theatre owners to screen the first show of the day at 9 am.

State’s law minister S Regupathy also spoke on the matter to clarify that there is no political interference to restrict the number of shows after the AIADMK said the DMK is afraid of Vijay who has been planning his political entry.

AIADMK as well as Vijay’s fan clubs have accused the government of having a monopoly of Tamil movie production and distribution under sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies banner while Leo is being produced by Seven Screen Studios.

The home department submitted that they had considered and granted permission for one special show in addition to four regular shows, exercising the powers vested under Section 11 of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas Regulation Act, 1955. A government order to this effect was passed permitting five shows from October 19 to 24 but it did not relax the start time for screening.

So the petitioner pointed out that “it would be impossible to accommodate” five shows between 9am and 1.30 am the next day given that the duration of the film is 2 hours and 45 minutes besides which there is a mandatory time gap of 30 minutes between two shows and an interval of 20 minutes during the screening. So the petition sought a relaxation in timings to begin screening at 7 am.

This makes the GO “unworkable”, said justice Anita Sumant. “The defence put forth is that the authority was unaware of the duration of the film, which, in my view, ought to have been ascertained prior to accepting the request for exemption,” the justice said. The home department also rejected the request for screening of the 7th show on the date of release which the petitioner did not challenge.

Appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, Hasan Mohammed Jinnah acceded that the home department will re- consider the request to start screening shows from 7am for five shows. The court said that while this is being considered, there should not be any compromise on the time mandated for interval and in-between shows, in the interests of public safety. “The theatre owners must be simultaneously directed to ensure that all proper protocols will be followed in this regard,” the court said.

Actor Vijay who has a cult following has been hinting at his political entry for a decade. He silently tested waters in the rural local body elections conducted in October 2022 where members from his fan club won in 115 of the 169 seats.

AIADMK’s spokesperson D Jayakumar on Monday said that lakhs of people’s livelihood are dependent on a movie. “They (DMK) want all the movies to come to Red Giant. If not, they will give all sorts of trouble to the movie and not give necessary permissions,” Jayakumar said. “The DMK is being autocratic in the cinema world. This is now how it was during the AIADMK regime.”

State’s law minister Regupathy dismissed the allegation. “We will follow the court’s orders. The Tamil Nadu government has not imposed any restriction on screening five shows. During festivals such as Diwali, even six shows are screened for which at least 18 hours are required and we give permission to start at 4am.” The timing was not relaxed because the request was for five shows, the law minister added and accused the AIADMK of the regime which created animosity with the film industry. “We have never created any obstruction in the cinema sector. We have a strong friendship with the cinema world.”

