Vijender Singh on switching to BJP: ‘I slept for a while then woke up...’

A day before boxer Vijender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he reposted a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to change the constitution by winning upcoming Lok Sabha polls through ‘match-fixing’. Congress leader and Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP (ANI)

Speaking to News24 about his tweet, Singh said, “I slept [after retweeting] and when I woke up, I realised that I was doing something wrong and was on the wrong platform. I realised I needed to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and from here, I will go in the right direction. This is why, I decided to join the party.”

On Tuesday, Singh reposted a post on X by Gandhi saying that PM Modi was match-fixing — buying players, scaring the captain, pressurising the umpire and sloganeering that the party would win 400 Lok Sabha seats.

It said, “Narendra Modi wants to change the Constitution by winning elections through 'match fixing'. By buying players, scaring the captain, putting pressure on the umpire and raising slogans of crossing 400 on the basis of EVM. Whereas in reality, even after putting everything together, he is not in a position to cross 180. This election is not just an election to form a government, it is an election to save the country, an election to protect the Constitution.”

In a major blow to Congress, Singh joined the BJP on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming general elections. He said, “I have joined the BJP in the interest of the nation and to serve the people. I want to help more and more people.”

He joined the party in the presence of BJP leaders Vinod Tawde, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Rajiv Babbar at party headquarters in New Delhi. Earlier in Congress, the Olympic medallist had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi and lost to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.