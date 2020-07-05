Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:08 IST

Police suspect that Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the massacre of eight policemen in an ambush in Kanpur early Friday may have slipped out of Uttar Pradesh before the state’s borders were sealed,

UP’s Director General of Police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthy had sounded an alert in all 75 districts of the state for the arrest of Dubey and the search for the gangster was intensified.

Later, a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for his arrest. Fifty dedicated teams and over 3,000 police personnel across the state have been deployed in a massive manhunt to nab him. But the gangster has remained elusive.

Police officials associated with the investigation said the recovery of an abandoned SUV parked by the roadside in Auraiya and the tracking of Dubey’s last cell phone location in the same area hinted that he, along with some of his accomplices, had sneaked into Madhya Pradesh by road via Etawah and Jhansi districts.

“There are multiple shortcuts and interior roads from Auraiya that lead to the Madhya Pradesh border,” a senior police official in Kanpur said.

He expressed the apprehension that Dubey left the state after the attack on the policemen early on Friday, much before the state police sounded an alert and sealed the borders.

He said vehicle checks at the state borders were initiated at least five-six hours after the incident which was more than enough to leave the state.

There is a possibility that Dubey may have moved to other states after entering Madhya Pradesh, he added.

When asked about the possibility of Dubey having fled the state, the DGP said several types of inputs were being received that hinted that he either moved to Madhya Pradesh or Nepal. But nothing substantial had emerged so far to clearly pinpoint Dubey’s exact location, he said.

The DGP said police had recovered an abandoned SUV in Auraiya registered in the name of his close aide Amit Dubey. Local authorities were further verifying whether Dubey and his other aides were travelling in the vehicle and escaped after ditching it by the roadside.

He said that Vikas Dubey’s domestic help and close aide Daya Shankar Agnihotri were arrested in Kanpur.

Crucial details had been obtained from Agnihotri about the incident as well as those associated with Dubey, the state police chief said.

He also said the police were raiding all possible hideouts and scanning mobile phone records, as well as rigorously questioning his friends and relatives.