Vikramaditya meets Kharge, assures commitment with party values

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Sep 30, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday and conveyed his loyalty to the party’s ideology, amid a row over the Himachal Pradesh minister’s remarks that it would be mandatory for streets vendors in the state to display their identities.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
During the meeting in Delhi, Singh also conveyed to Kharge that the state government will work on the basic principles of the party, people familiar with the matter said.

“I discussed the issues pertaining to strengthening the internal security of the state. I also assured him that the government will work on the basic principles of the party,” he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Singh stirred a controversy when he said that it would be mandatory for street vendors, especially those selling food items, to display their identity cards at their shops.

The decision came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party ruled Uttar Pradesh said all restaurants and eateries in the state will have to prominently display the names and addresses of operators, proprietors, managers and staff, and that police verification drives will be held to ensure compliance.

The Himachal Pradesh government, however, distanced itself from Singh’s remarks and said that it had not taken any such decision.

Singh said the decision was taken considering “apprehensions” expressed by several locals about the rising numbers of migrants in the state.

He drew the censure of several leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) when he posted his remarks on social media.

As the row escalated, Congress general secretary in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal summoned Singh for a meeting where the minister was told that the party believed in party leader Rahul Gandhi’s mantra of fighting hatred with love.

“I apprised Venugopal ji of the real situation and I assuaged his concerns about ideology and assured him that we are dedicated and loyal soldiers of the party and will not do anything which is against the party line,” Singh had said after the meeting.

India News, Weather Today
