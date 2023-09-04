Villagers along Karnataka border hold protest against Maha irrigation project

Hundreds of villagers along the Karnataka-Maharasthra border have been opposing Maharashtra’s proposal of undertaking an irrigation project along the border area. Villagers along Karnataka border oppose Maharashtra’s irrigation project on the border area. (HT Photo)

Residents of villages and towns in Sangli, Miraj and Ichalkaranji districts situated along the border of Maharashtra were urging to get merged into Karnataka as they felt neglected in terms of receiving basic amenities. Amid rise in discontentment, the Maharashtra government has planned to supply water to Ichalkaranji district by constructing a barrage at Sulakod village to Doodhganga river.

Although, the river Doodhganga originates form the border of Maharashtra, it also flows in Karnataka, which is used to irrigate thousands of hectares of agriculture lands and for domestic purposes. Fearing shortage of water if the ‘Sulkod project’ is undertaken, hundreds of villages situated on the banks of the river in Kagal taluk of Maharashtra, under the banner of “Doodhganga Bachao Samiti” (Organisation to save Doodhganga) have started agitations against the project.

The Bedakihal Gram Panchayat (GP), a border village in Nippani taluk of Karnataka, on Saturday has unanimously passed a resolution of opposing the Maharashtra project and also to support the agitation of “Doodhganga Bachao Samiti”.

Speaking to media persons after passing the resolution, Bedakihal GP member Pramodkumar Patil said the entire house opposed the government’s proposed “Bedakihal Project” which can create an adverse impact on the life of the people living along the banks of the river as well on the agricultural sector. The government, instead of Doodhganga, can undertake a project from Panchaganga river to supply water to Ichalkaranji as it flowing near to Ichalkaranji, Patil said.

“The cost and the duration of the project would be less if gone with a project from Panchaganga river instead as Doodhganga river flows about a hundred-kilometres away from the area. Our area is known for growing commercial tobacco. Farmers have to face a lot of problems if they do not get enough water for cultivation. Our life and the future of our children is entirely dependant on agriculture which is why we are opposing the Sulkod project,” he said.

Patil also said the resolution GP has passed also include holding of different types of protest like blocking the road traffic and observing Bedakihal bandh.

DN Dabade, president of ‘Literature and Cultural Activities’ Foundation’ of Nippani town in Karnataka which supported the GP’s resolution told HT that the Panchaganga river in Ichalkaranji has been contaminated, with the discharge of chemical water from the industries. Ichalkaranji town, situated in the border of Maharashtra and Karnataka is known as an industrial hub as it has hundreds of industries which discharge thousands of gallons of chemical mixed water to the river.

After many villages and towns in the southern region of Maharashtra urged Karnataka to get merge their places into its fold last year, Maharashtra has become alert and appealed people to withdraw the demand and has assured of providing all the basic facilities that are being provided to the other developed areas in the state.

Maharashtra has completed the tender process of the Sulkod Project, for which the work would start in two months and will be completed in six months, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Another member from Bedakihal GP Babasaheb Patil said they would not stop their agitation until the project was dropped. “The government has bowed to the lobby of the capitalists and industrialists of Ichalkaranji for which it has chosen Doodhganga river instead of Panchaganga river project. At any cost, we will oppose the project until it is officially cancelled,” he said.