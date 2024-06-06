‘Villain in Maharashtra politics’: Shiv Sena's (UBT) Sanjay Raut's dig at Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday called Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis a “villain in Maharashtra politics” and blamed him for BJP's loss in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)

“If there is any villain in Maharashtra politics, then it is Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls is due to Devendra Fadnavis,” Raut told the media, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also accused Fadnavis of destroying several families and resorting to political vengeance.

Raut's comments came a day after Fadnavis offered to step down as deputy chief minister after the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. According to the BJP leader, he wants to work full-time for the party ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also claimed that if Modi tries to become prime minister for the third time “forcibly,” his government will “not last.” He also accused PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to “enslave” the RSS after the BJP got a majority in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

“…But now, RSS is in a position that they can take a decision and send Modi home,” he added.

“If Modi tries to forcibly form the government, it will not last. I can say it with confidence. Modi is facing opposition within the party. My information is that the Sangh's top leadership is working to look for an alternative…The elections were fought under him, and it (BJP) did not get a majority. The next government will be formed with the help of crutches,” Raut said.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha election result

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance secured a massive victory in Maharashtra with 30 out of the total 48 seats - out of which Congress won 13 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) got nine, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) bagged eight seats.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance received 17 seats - out of which BJP won nine seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) got seven seats, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) managed to get only one seat.

(With inputs from PTI)