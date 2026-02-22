New Delhi, Vineet Jain, the Managing Director of India's largest media group Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd-The Times Group, has been honoured with the Lifetime Contribution to Media award by AIMA. Vineet Jain conferred Lifetime Contribution to Media Award by AIMA

The award was presented to Jain at the All India Management Association's 70th Foundation Day and 20th National Management Day by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Saturday, according to a press release.

The theme of AIMA's Managing India Award 2026 was 'Transforming for Tomorrow: Growth with Resilience'.

Jain was awarded in recognition of his transformative leadership in expanding The Times Group into India's largest diversified multimedia enterprise.

Under Jain's stewardship, brands in non-print media such as Times Now, ET Now and Zoom have strengthened the Group's television presence even as their digital avatars have broken new ground, while Radio Mirchi, Gaana, Times OOH, Times Music and Magicbricks have emerged as India's largest entities in their respective categories.

Times Group's legacy magazines Femina and Filmfare have grown from strength to strength even as the Group has ventured into both higher education and sports through a national pickleball league.

The citation also noted the Group's entry into education through Bennett University and the EdTech platform TimesPro, reflecting Vineet Jain's vision of integrating knowledge and enterprise.

Accepting the award, Jain said, "It is a huge honour to receive this award. I dedicate it to my colleagues who have worked tirelessly to make The Times Group India's largest multimedia company."

Presenting the citation, AIMA lauded Jain as a future-ready leader and agile entrepreneur who has transformed a legacy newspaper business into a diversified media powerhouse.

Highlighting how Jain revitalised and modernised the Group's print foundations and strategically expanded into emerging media technologies and markets across 35 from the late 1980s, AIMA said he did not just grow a newspaper company, he built a multifaceted media empire that dominates information and entertainment in India and shapes the nation's political and commercial awareness.

"From television and radio to internet, movies, music, sports, events, outdoor advertising, education and investments, his leadership has created influential brands across every platform," it said.

