Vinesh Phogat says she’s among Brij Bhushan Singh victims who filed sexual harassment complaint

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ahead of her much-anticipated return to the mat after 18 months. Vinesh Phogat, along with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the 36-day sit-in protest in April-May 2023 against Singh at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. (PTI/HT)

The 31-year-old, in a video posted on social media, revealed she is one of the six women wrestlers who had filed sexual harassment complaints against Singh while highlighting her discomfort in competing at the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament.

The event will be held from May 10-12 in Nandini Nagar Mahavidhyalaya in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, Singh’s home turf.

Phogat, along with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the 36-day sit-in protest in April-May 2023 against Singh at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The protest resulted in a major shake-up in WFI with its administration being handed over to an ad hoc committee before fresh elections were held to keep Singh out.

Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, is facing charges in a Delhi court on the complaints filed by six adult wrestlers. Another, a minor, withdrew her complaint. In May last year, a Delhi Court accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report, closing the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case filed by the minor.

“The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour. But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I am one of the six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing,” Phogat, a two-time World Championships medallist, said.

The three-time Olympian expressed serious concerns about competing in Gonda, citing safety and pressure on her.

“Imagine if I go to his house and to his college (to participate) where every person would be related to him. Every person would be representing him... I don’t think I will be able to give my 100% there. It is very difficult for a girl to compete in such a situation,” she said.

“Every athlete can relate to this situation. Even today, Brij Bhushan says that he runs the wrestling federation. He says this in front of the whole country. But still, the sports ministry or the government does not take any action,” Phogat said.

Phogat urged the sporting community and media to be present at the tournament. “To all the sports fans, media people who have been covering sports for years, for whom sports are still alive in India, I want you all to be present there,” she said.

The tournament will mark Phogat’s return to the mat after the 2024 Paris Olympics where she was disqualified on the day of her final for being overweight by 100gm. Since then, she has become a mother and elected MLA to the Haryana Assembly.

Wrestling federation president Sanjay Singh assured Phogat safety while ruling out a venue change.

It was learnt that Brij Bhushan is away from Gonda. His family members, when approached, refused to comment on Phogat’s statement.