...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Violence erupts outside ex-Kerala CM Vijayan’s house during ED raid; CPI(M) workers ‘attack’ agency's car | Video

Senior CPI(M) leaders later intervened, pacified the workers and persuaded them to withdraw from the violent protest.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 04:20 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
Advertisement

Violence broke out outside the house of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at his Thiruvananthapuram residence in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering case.

The vehicle, which also had women officials on board, was targeted during the incident, said a report. (ANI Video Grab)

Angry CPI(M) workers allegedly hurled helmets, plastic bottles and stones at security personnel deployed there while ED searches were underway inside, news agency PTI reported. A video on social media purportedly showed CPI(M) workers attacking a vehicle carrying ED officials in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police and central security personnel struggled to control the crowd. The vehicle, which also had women officials on board, was targeted during the incident. The windshield of the vehicle was damaged in the attack.

Also Read | Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house raided by ED in money laundering case

Senior CPI(M) leaders later intervened, pacified the workers and persuaded them to withdraw from the violent protest.

Why is the ED conducting raids in Kerala?

“This is only the beginning. No one should be under the illusion that such actions can scare or weaken us,” he said.

The veteran CPI(M) leader accused the BJP-led Centre of repeatedly using central agencies against opposition leaders since coming to power, and alleged that the action against him was part of the same strategy.

 
pinarayi vijayan violence ed
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Violence erupts outside ex-Kerala CM Vijayan’s house during ED raid; CPI(M) workers ‘attack’ agency's car | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.