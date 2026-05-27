Violence erupts outside ex-Kerala CM Vijayan’s house during ED raid; CPI(M) workers ‘attack’ agency's car | Video

Violence broke out outside the house of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at his Thiruvananthapuram residence in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering case.

The vehicle, which also had women officials on board, was targeted during the incident, said a report. (ANI Video Grab)

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Angry CPI(M) workers allegedly hurled helmets, plastic bottles and stones at security personnel deployed there while ED searches were underway inside, news agency PTI reported. A video on social media purportedly showed CPI(M) workers attacking a vehicle carrying ED officials in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police and central security personnel struggled to control the crowd. The vehicle, which also had women officials on board, was targeted during the incident. The windshield of the vehicle was damaged in the attack.

Also Read | Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house raided by ED in money laundering case

Senior CPI(M) leaders later intervened, pacified the workers and persuaded them to withdraw from the violent protest.

Why is the ED conducting raids in Kerala?

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{{^usCountry}} The ED carried out searches at premises linked to Vijayan in the alleged CMRL monthly payment case involving his daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED carried out searches at premises linked to Vijayan in the alleged CMRL monthly payment case involving his daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ED action is linked to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions, owned by Vijayan’s daughter T Veena, between 2018 and 2019 without receiving any services in return. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED action is linked to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions, owned by Vijayan’s daughter T Veena, between 2018 and 2019 without receiving any services in return. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said searches were being conducted at around 10 premises across Kerala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said searches were being conducted at around 10 premises across Kerala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The searches came a day after the Kerala high court dismissed a plea by CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case. Vijayan says such actions 'do not weaken him' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The searches came a day after the Kerala high court dismissed a plea by CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case. Vijayan says such actions 'do not weaken him' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters after ED officials wrapped up hours-long searches at his residence, Vijayan said such actions would neither intimidate nor weaken him or the CPI(M). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters after ED officials wrapped up hours-long searches at his residence, Vijayan said such actions would neither intimidate nor weaken him or the CPI(M). {{/usCountry}}

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“This is only the beginning. No one should be under the illusion that such actions can scare or weaken us,” he said.

The veteran CPI(M) leader accused the BJP-led Centre of repeatedly using central agencies against opposition leaders since coming to power, and alleged that the action against him was part of the same strategy.

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