Amid bone-chilling winter, man offers to take dip for people at 10. Watch

In a video doing rounds on social media platforms, a man has come up with a proposition to take a holy dip on behalf of people in freezing cold water at just ₹10 as winter grips several parts of India. The video, shared on Twitter by a user named Ashutosh Shukla, showed a bare-chested man sitting on a railing in the middle of a water body – presumably a lake – offering worshippers to jump in the water if they think it is too cold for them.

“Bhaiyo aur behno, aayiye, aapke naam ki dupki hum lagayenge is sardi bhare mausam mein (brothers and sisters, come and let us take a dip on your behalf in this cold weather),” the man is heard saying in Hindi in the video clip.

He tells them to make a payment of ₹10 after which he would take a holy dip in the water on their behalf. “Aapke naam ke punya aapko milenge lekin aap jo 10 rupey denge wo humko milenge (you will get your virtues and we will get your ₹10),” he adds.

Watch:

The video, captioned as “Naya rozgaar (new employment)”, was first shared on Friday. It has garnered more than 113 thousand views, over 1,600 likes and 278 retweets so far. Many people replied to it with laughing emojis.

“Nice pitch,” wrote a Twitter user in the comments, while another said “Isse bada punyakarma business nahi koi dusra (there is no bigger virtuous business than this).”

A cold wave has gripped Delhi and several parts of north, northwestern and central India this winter. The national capital's minimum temperature was 5.3 degree Celsius on Saturday morning, according to the Safdarjung observatory, while two weather stations showed the temperature at 3 degree Celsius – the lowest this year so far.

Meanwhile, the mercury dipped to minus 5.8 degree Celsius in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, recording the coldest night yet. Temperatures have also dipped considerably across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, among other regions, over the past week.

