Virendra Kumar, a seven-time MP, returns to Union council of ministers

A Dalit leader, Kumar first became a Union minister of the state in 2017. He comes from a humble background and is known as the common man’s leader, who was often seen riding a scooter and meeting people
By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Minister of social justice and empowerment, Virendra Kumar. (Source: Twitter)

Virendra Kumar, a seven-time Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh, has returned to the Union council of ministers as social justice and empowerment minister. A Dalit leader, Kumar first became a Union minister of the state in 2017. He comes from a humble background and is known as the common man’s leader, who was often seen riding a scooter and meeting people.

Kumar would assist his father, who ran a cycle puncture repairing shop in Sagar. A postgraduate in Economics from Dr Hari Singh Gour University, he joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and was jailed during the state of emergency in the 1970s.

Rajkamal Kesharvani, a friend of Kumar’s and a BJP leader, said: “I have seen his struggle, but he is not among those who forget their roots after getting success. He evolved himself as a politician but did not change...During his visits to Tikamgarh and Sagar, he can be seen sitting with three-four people at shops and discussing their problems,” said Kesharvani.

