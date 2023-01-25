Home / India News / Visakhapatnam Railway Station gets platinum green station rating of IGBC

Visakhapatnam Railway Station gets platinum green station rating of IGBC

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 03:32 PM IST

Visakhapatnam is one of the few railway stations to get this prestigious certificate for adopting green concepts, thereby, reducing the adverse environmental impact.

Visakhapatnam is one of the few railway stations to get this prestigious certificate. (Representational image)
Visakhapatnam is one of the few railway stations to get this prestigious certificate. (Representational image)
ByHT News Desk

The Visakhapatnam Railway Station has been certified with the platinum green station rating by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), securing a total score of 82 points out of 100 points in six environmental categories, according to a government statement.

Visakhapatnam is one of the few railway stations to get this prestigious certificate for adopting green concepts, thereby, reducing the adverse environmental impact.

The environment directorate of Indian Railways, with the support of the IGBC, has developed the green railway station rating system. It addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuel, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials and health and well-being of occupants.

Also Read | Vande Bharat train attacked with stones again. This time in Vishakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Railway Station performed well in categories such as sustainable facilities, health, hygiene, energy and water efficiency, smart green initiatives, innovation, and development.

The following steps were undertaken based on the survey and recommendations of IGBC:

1. Segregation of waste by constructing Materials recovery facilities (MRF) shed.

2. Setting and operationalization of 500 KLD STP for station & colony water.

3. Setting up of solar panels to conserve power.

4. Well-developed passenger amenities.

5. 100% fitment of LED lighting.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
andhra pradesh vishakapatnam ‪indian railways‬ + 1 more
andhra pradesh vishakapatnam ‪indian railways‬
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out