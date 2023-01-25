Visakhapatnam Railway Station gets platinum green station rating of IGBC

The Visakhapatnam Railway Station has been certified with the platinum green station rating by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), securing a total score of 82 points out of 100 points in six environmental categories, according to a government statement.

Visakhapatnam is one of the few railway stations to get this prestigious certificate for adopting green concepts, thereby, reducing the adverse environmental impact.

The environment directorate of Indian Railways, with the support of the IGBC, has developed the green railway station rating system. It addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuel, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials and health and well-being of occupants.

Also Read | Vande Bharat train attacked with stones again. This time in Vishakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Railway Station performed well in categories such as sustainable facilities, health, hygiene, energy and water efficiency, smart green initiatives, innovation, and development.

The following steps were undertaken based on the survey and recommendations of IGBC:

1. Segregation of waste by constructing Materials recovery facilities (MRF) shed.

2. Setting and operationalization of 500 KLD STP for station & colony water.

3. Setting up of solar panels to conserve power.

4. Well-developed passenger amenities.

5. 100% fitment of LED lighting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON