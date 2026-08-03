Vishwesh Negi, 2002-batch IFS officer, appointed next ambassador of India to Iran

Vishwesh Negi, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Vishwesh Negi is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI Video Grab)

He is expected to assume charge shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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The appointment comes weeks after the West Asia conflict triggered by Israeli and US strikes on Iran, during which India evacuated thousands of its nationals from the country.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh recently informed Parliament that the Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the return of 2,557 Indian nationals via Armenia and Azerbaijan since the hostilities began.

The government estimates that around 7,000 Indians, including seminary and medical students, workers, seafarers and fishermen, continue to reside in Iran.

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{{^usCountry}} The Centre has also taken up with Iranian authorities the issues faced by medical students who had to return during the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre has also taken up with Iranian authorities the issues faced by medical students who had to return during the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Trump reveals US planned 'biggest attack since World War II' against Iran, but called it off | Here's why

The Indian government has raised with Iranian authorities the ‘issues faced by Indian medical students studying in Iran, who had to return to India due to the conflict”, and is exploring ways to mitigate the situation, Singh said.

The government is closely monitoring the security situation in Iran and has issued timely advisories to Indian nationals depending on developments. The Indian embassy has a 24/7 emergency helpline and email for Indian nationals to stay in contact.

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In the latest advisory issued on July 19, Indian nationals already in Iran were advised to consider temporarily exiting the country, using available flights. Indian nationals desiring to travel to Iran were advised to postpone their travel plans till the situation improves, Singh said in response to a question from Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham.

Also Read: What new military plans does the US have against Iran? Electricity cutoff proposal among plans under consideration

US-Iran war: Latest updates

Donald Trump announced on Saturday night that the US will be holding off and halting its strikes on Iran. The US president stated that he was told a deal is in the works; however, he added that the deal's parameters must include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's denuclearisation.

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"This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote on Truth Social.