“Visionary leader”: General Sundararajan Padmanabhan passes away at 83

General Sundararajan Padmanabhan, widely regarded as one of India's finest military leaders, passed away in Chennai on Sunday night after prolonged illness. He was 83.

Padmanabhan is survived by his wife Roopa, two children and three grandchildren. The general’s last rites will be held in Chennai on Tuesday.

Padmanabhan, or Paddy as he was fondly called, served as the army chief during 2000-02. Born on December 5, 1940, in Thiruvananthapuram, Padmanabhan attended the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, before he was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery on December 13, 1959.

The general, who stayed away from the limelight after retirement and refused a gubernatorial assignment, was the army chief when India launched Operation Parakram following the December 2001 terror attack on Parliament. It was the army’s largest mobilisation after the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

An accomplished boxer and a cricketer, Padmanabhan knew a smattering of Punjabi as he was commissioned in a unit with Sikh troops and was known for his professionalism, leadership and integrity. He was offered the job of Jammu and Kashmir governor post-retirement, which he politely declined in the spirit of his belief that old soldiers must just fade away.

“He was a brilliant military leader. He never looked for personal glory and was guided only by what was best for the organisation. It was during his tenure as army chief that the financial powers of the army commanders were enhanced to boost operational efficiency. He was also the force behind the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme,” said former Southern Army commander Lieutenant General Gurbaksh Singh Sihota (retd), who served with Padmanabhan on multiple occasions.

“He was also a friend of friends. A man with a big heart,” he added.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi led the service in paying tribute to Padmanabhan and offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Padmanabhan’s legacy is marked by his commitment to the welfare of soldiers and modernisation of the Indian Army, the army said in a statement on Monday. “His death is a great loss to the nation and the Indian Army,” the statement said.

In a condolence message on X, the army described him as “a visionary leader and accomplished soldier.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing away of General Sundararajan Padmanabhan. #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and all ranks of the #IndianArmy, extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A visionary leader and accomplished soldier, General Padmanabhan served as #COAS from Oct 2000 to Dec 2002, successfully leading the #IndianArmy during Operation Parakram,” the army wrote on X.

Post-retirement, he contributed to society through his literary pursuits and insightful talks on strategic issues, authoring three books that reflect his profound knowledge, the army further wrote, adding that the country will forever cherish his invaluable contribution.

Padmanabhan held a variety of key appointments in his illustrious military career. Apart from heading the Udhampur-based Northern Command and the Pune-based Southern Command, he also served as the Director General Military Intelligence. The general headed the Srinagar-based HQs 15 Corps during 1993-95 when the Kashmir valley was in the throes of terrorism.

His other appointments included the command of an infantry division, an independent artillery brigade and instructor gunnery at School of Artillery, Deolali.