Visit ENT doctor when you have these symptoms: What experts say on black fungus

Though most of the case of black fungus or mucormycosis are taking place among patients who are already admitted in hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, doctors are advising people to not neglect symptoms like swelling at any part of the face, eyesight problem or pain on one side the head. If a person recovering from Covid-19 encounters these issues, then the immediate next step is to consult an ENT surgeon.

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India is gradually coming under control with the number of daily infections coming down, the black fungus has emerged as the new threat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with doctors, paramedical staff on Friday mentioned mucormycosis as the new challenge and said there is a need for precaution and preparation.

Amid outbreak, AIIMS director lists three key factors to prevent 'black fungus'

Experts including AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, AIIMS doctor Piyush Ranjan have said once infected, early detection of this fungal infection can save patients' lives. For this, a Covid patient should examine the full face in daylight for facial swelling around the nose, cheek and the eyes, discolouration, pain etc. Loosening of teeth, black areas inside the mouth are other red flags that should be reported to the doctor. one should also keep a check on the blood sugar level during and after the recovery from Covid-19, doctors have advised.

Uncontrolled diabetes, misuse of steroid in Covid-19 patients when not required have led to the sudden spike in the number of black fungus cases.

Mucormycosis is not contagious and there is no link among the simultaneous surge of cases in many states. The common link is the weakening of the immunity resulted from the probable misuse of steroids.

How many cases of black fungus are there in India?

According to rough estimates, there are over 7,000 cases of black fungus in the country. So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections in the country, followed by Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana.

How many people have died from the infection?

According to HT's rally, at least 219 people have died from the infection.

How does mucormycosis spread?

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection, which can not be transmitted from one person to another.

Difference between black fungus and white fungus

There have been reports of white fungus too but not much is known about white fungus officially. The health ministry has not commented on white fungus as yet.