Cong's warranty gone; what guarantee it will give: PM Modi to Karnataka workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the booth workers of Karnataka via video conferencing and said the people of Karnataka have a huge trust in the state BJP and it shows everywhere the BJP leaders are going for campaigning. Answering a question from a booth worker, PM Modi advised forming a strong group of 10 men and 10 women who will visit all families and tell them about the work of the double-engine government. "You should have all information in a diary. Spend one hour at each house. Seek blessings of the elders there," PM Modi said.

"If you put a wheel of a Maruti car into a tractor, will that work? No. A uniform system like a double-engine government will ensure development. Tell these small things to people. You don't need to give long speeches -- that is the responsibility of other people," PM Modi said. "I keep on telling these small things so that you can tell these to the voters," PM Modi said.

Taking a question on 'Congress culture of freebies', PM Modi said, "I am happy that in the south too, people now understand the word 'revdi'. Some political parties which have no interest in people's welfare started this culture. But this is not how a government works. A government can't only think of today and tomorrow. It has to think of the generations to come."

"People of Himachal are waiting for their election guarantee. Rajasthan people are now protesting after 4 years. Congress is in such a state that it can't give any guarantee. Congress means only the guarantee of corruption and lies. What guarantee will it give? Its warranty has expired," PM Modi said.

'I don't keep any secret because...': PM Modi

As PM Modi spelt out these tips for booth victory, he said, "I know many people will say that now other parties will also follow these. But I know they can't do that. This is tapasya. Only BJP can do it. That's why I don't believe in keeping any secret. I am telling this openly. We will have to play on the front foot. We have people's blessings but we have to make sure that it reaches the booths," PM Modi said.

