Visit the clinic or self-isolate? What to do when you suspect coronavirus symptoms

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 09:10 IST

With the coronavirus cases on the rise across the globe, there exists a flurry of queries over what should be done if an individual thinks feels symptomatic of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that there is no need for all individuals to get screened for coronavirus as the level of community transmission in the country is not there currently.

Prime factor: Travel history, contact with infected individuals

A person should immediately report if he/she has recently travelled to any of the coronavirus hotspots like China, Italy, Iran or Japan, or have been in close contact with anyone who has been tested positive for the virus. The government says it is mandatory for such individuals to declare their history of travel or contact with the infected individual and get screened to avoid any further spread of the virus.

Who needs to be tested, who doesn’t?

The health ministry in its release on ‘Covid-19 testing strategy’ stated that not all individuals need to be screened for coronavirus.

According to the ministry, there has been no community transmission of Covid-19 in the country currently, therefore “all individuals need not be screened”.

“The disease is primarily reported in individuals with travel history to the affected countries or close contacts of positive cases,” the release read.

Those with a travel history to any of the coronavirus-affected nations or individuals who were in close contact with the ones affected by the virus should stay under a 14-day self-quarantine and get tested for the infection.

In addition to this, “all individuals evacuated and quarantined from Wuhan, China and Diamond Princess ship, Japan should be screened for novel coronavirus,” a press release by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) read.

The symptoms

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, difficulty in breathing, coughing, tightness of chest, running nose, headache, feeling of being unwell, pneumonia, kidney failure. However, these symptoms need to be factored in along with an individual’s travel history and contact with any infected person.

Should one walk into any clinic?

Queuing up at hospitals or clinics may expose people to other viruses or stand a chance for others to get infected. Therefore, it is best to report at designated hospitals for coronavirus such as RML hospital in Delhi or call the helpline number provided by the government.

“Around 50 per cent of those coming in with flu-like symptoms would otherwise have not bothered to visit the clinic had it not been for the Covid-19 scare,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Max Saket, Delhi.

“If it is flu will heal on its own. Those who suspect Covid-19 should stay at home and call the helpline number because if they come to the hospital they will spread it to others. If they don’t have, they might pick up other infections from the hospital,” Dr Tickoo stated adding that he recommends those with a travel history to any of the high-risk countries to RML or Safdarjung hospital.

Seeking help

As mentioned earlier, those who show symptoms of coronavirus after having returned from international travel or after having in close with any of the infected individuals should report to the nearest designated hospital for coronavirus screening or call on the helpline number provided by the central government and the respective state government.

Self isolation

For those who haven’t travelled abroad recently or have had no contact if any of those infected with coronavirus but are down with cough and flu-like symptoms, the health ministry advises them to stay at home and monitor their symptoms. In case they don’t feel any better, then they must report to the nearest designated centre or call on the Covid-19 helpline number.

Self-isolation is mandatory for at least 14 days after a return from any of the coronavirus hotspots.

Precautionary measures

In order to keep the virus at bay, one should observe good hygiene practices like washing hands properly and regularly, covering mouth and nose with the elbow or with a tissue while sneezing or coughing and disposing of the tissue in a closed bin. Maintain a distance withy anyone who is sneezing or coughing.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 60. The virus has infected over 100,000 across the world with over 4,000 killed.