Cornovarius outbreak: What no one is talking about

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:01 IST

The number of coronavirus cases across the globe is on the rise. More than 100,000 people have been infected by the virus ever since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. Globally, more than 4,000 people have been killed but there’s a flipside to the coronavirus crisis which no one seems to be talking about.

The rate of recovery from coronavirus infection is worth looking into. According to China’s National Health Commission, of more than 80,000 confirmed cases in the country over 60,000 have been recovered. This translates into more than 70 per cent recovery rate for the coronavirus patients in China.

Now looking at the global picture, the Johns Hopkins University estimates 68,219 coronavirus patients of the total 126,136 global cases to have successfully recovered and discharged - which is over 50 per cent of the those infected across the globe. The university’s ‘coronavirus resource centre’ tracks the latest statistics and shares them as an interactive map compiled by its Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The figures were last updated on March 12.

On March 9, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, said that 80 per cent of coronavirus patients across the globe “will recover”.

Last week, a leading Indian researcher and scientist said that four of five people who have tested positive for coronavirus will get better on their own. Gagandeep Kang last year became the first Indian woman to be elected fellow of the Royal Society in London.

She said four of five people will get better on their own and may need nothing more than drugs like paracetamol for fever and cough, news agency PTI reported.

“For everyone, there is no need to worry too much or panic. We are exposed to viruses every day. Make sure you wash your hands well, wipe down or use disinfectants on surfaces. Avoid touching your face,” she said.