Home / India News / Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3
india news

Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3

Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:23 PM IST
CSMIA is also set to facilitate the distribution of a total of 227 boxes through SpiceJet, IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Vistara on Saturday said it will start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3 onwards under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and the Maldives.

The airline will deploy its three-class A320 neo aircraft on this route, said its press release. 

The carrier's flights between Mumbai and Male would operate three times a week - Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Also read| Mughal Gardens to open for public from today

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed between India and around 24 countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vistara vistara flight

Related Stories

world news

Canada to get vaccines from India, Trudeau confirms

PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:55 AM IST
india news

Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism

PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:50 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP